Get Your Photo Taken with the U.S. Open Cup Trophy

October 5, 2025 – The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy has landed in Nashville!

Take a photo with the trophy at the Nashville SC Team Store this week. Special hours for the Team Store October 6-12 are below.

Monday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Season ticket members ONLY – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Season ticket members ONLY – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: Closed

For more information about how to get to the Team Store, visit our stadium website here.

