Get Your Next Fade At Uncle Classic Barbershop

With Spring and Summer just around the corner, it’s time to break out the clippers and get your summer fade on. If fades aren’t your thing, that’s okay. There are plenty of options to choose from, and we’ll review a few of them down below.

Whether you’re looking for the next trend or revisiting ol’ faithful, Uncle Classic Barbershop will set you up with the right cut and beard trim.

The Don Draper

While Madmen might not be trending, the classic hairstyle Don Draper wore is time-tested and worth a revisit for this Spring. This sophisticated cut elevates casual looks but has its place in the boardroom too. It’s a side part at its core, so decide on which way you’d like to part your hair or ask your barber to set you up based on how your hair rests. Your barber will need to use scissors all over, and keep the top at around 4 inches and the sides at 2 inches. A high hold, high shine pomade is true to how Don Draper wore it in the show, but other products will work well with this timeless classic.

Medium-High Skin Fade

This is an aggressive look best suited for shorter hair on top. It’ll definitely give a little edge and is renowned for its long-lasting look. The skin fade will grow out into a longer fade and look great for a couple of weeks. The higher the skin fade, the more military the cut looks, but it’s a clean look that complements a few different styles up top too. Keep your hair longer for an undercut look-alike, or chop it down for a more aggressive feel.

The Hollywood Fade

This look is just as the name describes. It’s a low fade with a longer top and can be worn a few different ways. You’ll need to ask your barber to taper the top down to a no.1 and keep the top longer. If you’re looking for an edgy look with less commitment than the medium-high skin fade, ask for the taper to go down to the guard. Low fades look great when cut this way too. Most pomades pair well with this style.

Short, Loose Curls

A bohemian gem, this haircut needs texture to stand out, so be sure to ask your barber for it. You’ll want your hair to be roughly equal all around, but you can leave the top longer to give your face a little more shape. The best product to use will maximize the curl, so look for gels or pomades that emphasize this.

The Arching Weight Line

An extension of the Draper cut. Ask for a No.2 guard on the sides and keep the hair longer on top. Ask for an arched weight line where the sides meet the top and you’re set. This look is sophisticated, clean, modern and a great take on a true classic. A texture paste works well to give this cut a subdued style.

These cuts are great options to keep your head cool as the summer months roll through. And if you ever have doubts, ask your barber for recommendations! Whether it’s the cut itself or products to use, their professional advice will go a long way.

