Get Your Business Ready for the Year Ahead: Planning for a Successful 2026 Starts Now

As we settle into the fourth quarter, the countdown to 2026 has already begun. While many business owners are focused on finishing the year strong, the smartest entrepreneurs are already looking ahead—using these final months as a strategic launchpad for next year’s success.

The fourth quarter isn’t just about closing out another year; it’s your opportunity to position your business for growth, maximize your tax advantages, and enter 2026 with a clear roadmap. At TriStar Tax and Business Solutions, we’re here to help you make these crucial decisions count.

Maximize Your Tax Benefits with Section 179 and Bonus Depreciation Updates

Are you missing out on significant tax savings because you’re not taking advantage of current depreciation rules? Many business owners leave money on the table simply because they don’t understand the powerful tax benefits available to them right now.

Section 179 allows you to deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment and software purchased or financed during the tax year, up to $1,220,000 for 2025. Meanwhile, bonus depreciation continues to provide substantial benefits, allowing you to deduct a significant percentage of qualifying property costs in the year of purchase.

The key is acting before December 31st. Whether you’ve been considering new equipment, technology upgrades, or business vehicles, making these purchases before year-end can dramatically reduce your tax liability while positioning your business for enhanced productivity in 2026. Our tax planning experts at TriStar Tax and Business Solutions can help you identify which purchases make the most strategic sense for your specific situation.

Take Advantage of the Increased Start-Up Deduction

Starting a new business venture or launching a new division within your existing company? The increased start-up deduction for 2025 presents an excellent opportunity to offset initial costs while building for the future.

Business owners can now deduct up to $5,000 in start-up costs and $5,000 in organizational costs in their first year of business, with the remainder amortized over 15 years. This enhanced deduction means more capital stays in your business during those crucial early months when every dollar counts.

If you’ve been considering expanding your operations, launching a side business, or formalizing that great business idea you’ve been developing, the fourth quarter is the perfect time to move forward. TriStar’s business formation services can help you structure your new venture properly while ensuring you capture every available tax benefit.

The Power of Proactive Planning: Why Waiting Until January is Too Late

How often have you started a new year scrambling to catch up on financial planning, only to realize you missed valuable opportunities? Reactive financial management keeps you constantly playing catch-up, while proactive planning puts you in the driver’s seat.

When you wait until January to start planning, you’ve already missed crucial deadlines for tax-saving strategies, equipment purchases, and strategic financial moves. The most successful business owners we work with understand that Q4 planning is where the real magic happens.

Proactive planning allows you to review your year’s performance, identify trends, spot opportunities for improvement, and make strategic adjustments before they become urgent problems. It’s the difference between managing your business finances and truly optimizing them for growth and profitability.

Align Your Financial Goals Before the Clock Strikes Midnight

What would 2026 look like if your financial house was completely in order from day one? Instead of spending the first quarter of next year getting organized, imagine starting January with crystal-clear financial goals, clean books, and a roadmap for success.

This is your chance to conduct a comprehensive review of your business finances. Examine your cash flow patterns, assess your profitability by service or product line, and identify areas where you can improve efficiency. Look at your expenses with fresh eyes—are there subscriptions you’re not using, vendors who no longer provide value, or processes that could be streamlined?

TriStar’s business consulting team can help you align your financial goals with your business objectives, ensuring every dollar you spend in 2026 is working toward your vision of success. We’ll help you create realistic budgets, establish key performance indicators, and develop systems to track your progress throughout the year.

Prepare Your Business for Success with TriStar Tax and Business Solutions!

Don’t let another year slip by without maximizing your business’s financial potential. The fourth quarter is your window of opportunity to set the stage for an exceptional 2026. From capturing year-end tax benefits to developing comprehensive financial strategies, TriStar Tax and Business Solutions is here to help you make the most of every opportunity.

Schedule a free consultation today, and let's work together to ensure your business enters 2026 stronger, smarter, and more profitable than ever before.

TriStar Tax & Business Solutions is the CPA Firm You Need

Get back to the task of running your business by partnering with TriStar Tax & Business Solutions, Middle Tennessee’s premier tax and business solutions expert. It is a full-service CPA firm offering a range of essential financial services for small businesses, from bookkeeping assistance to tax planning and preparation to new business formation and part-time CFO services.

TriStar Tax & Business Solutions is locally owned and family-operated, with six locations in Nashville, Hendersonville, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Collierville, and East Memphis. With the experienced accounting professionals at TriStar Tax and Business Solutions, you’ll receive true expertise for all your small business needs with personalized attention and affordable rates. All services are by appointment only, so schedule in advance. Walk-in appointments are not available.

Your initial consultation is free—contact TriStar Tax & Business Solutions to get started today!

