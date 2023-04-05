Get Tickets to the Fourth Jockeys & Juleps Kentucky Derby Party

Tickets are now available for the Downtown Franklin Rotary Club’s fourth Jockeys & Juleps Kentucky Derby party presented by Home Medical Calls party to be held at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday, May 6. Tickets are $250 each and can be purchased at www.downtownfranklinrotary.com.

“Jockeys & Juleps is the premiere Kentucky Derby event in Williamson County,” said Lorrie Graves, event co-chair. “There’s not a better place to watch the derby than under a tent on the grounds of Harlinsdale. We are looking forward to an evening of great racing, fun and fellowship…all to support local charities.”

Funds raised from Jockeys & Juleps go to the Downtown Franklin Rotary Charitable Foundation, which provides grants and financial support to local and international charities. Some of those include Davis House, Hard Bargain Association, My Friend’s House, GraceWorks, Bridges and more.

Features of the event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., included in the $250 ticket price are:

Kentucky Derby viewing on large TV’s

Dancing to the music of The Downtown Band

Derby-themed food from Daily Dish

Open bar

Bourbon tastings

Silent and live auctions, and more.

In addition to Graves, the event is also co-chaired by Jill Luna. It is held under an equestrian-themed tent near the main barn at Harlinsdale. Valet parking is provided.

Home Medical Calls is the presenting sponsor of Jockeys & Juleps with Raymond James as the Rich Strike sponsor and Luna Custom Homes and Uncle Nearest/Black Dog Cigars as Strike the Gold sponsors. The Smarty Jones sponsors include Jamie Villers, HealthMarkets, Storage Systems Unlimited, Sugaring NYC, Thompson Burton Law and Southern Events. The Charismatic sponsors are Air Conditioning Services, Brandymade Events, Renasant Bank and Williamson Health. Affirmed sponsors are SmartBank, Cornerstone Development, Lyons Ford, SAFE-T-COVER and Geny’s Flowers. Media sponsors are Southern Exposure Magazine, Williamson Herald and Your Williamson.