The summer heat was brutal on your skin. Get your glow back and achieve the best skin of your life at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa with a HydraFacial®.

How it Works

HydraFacial® uses a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion delivery system to exfoliate, extract and hydrate skin, and the spiral design delivers painless extractions.

The spiral design of HydroPeel® Tips, used in conjunction with the HydraFacial® proprietary vacuum technology and serums, creates a vortex effect to easily dislodge and remove impurities while simultaneously delivering hydrating skin solutions.

Three Simple Steps

Only HydraFacial® uses patented technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate skin. HydraFacial® super serums are specially formulated with nourishing ingredients that create an instantly gratifying glow in just 3 steps:

Cleanse + Peel. Uncover a new layer of skin with gentle exfoliation and relaxing resurfacing. Extract + Hydrate. Remove dirt and debris from pores with painless suction. Nourish with intense moisturizers that quench skin. Fuse + Protect. Saturate the skin’s surface with antioxidants and peptides to maximize your glow.

For All Skin Types

Even the most sensitive skin easily tolerates the HydraFacial® treatment. HydraFacial® is designed for all skin types and treats the following:

Fine Lines & Wrinkles

Oily & Congested Skin

Skin Texture

Brown Spots

Enlarged Pores

Our top professional aestheticians may choose specific treatment serums and/or customize your treatment for your unique skin condition and needs.

Book a HydraFacial® with A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa, the most-referred skin care team in Franklin and Brentwood, and see for yourself the incredible effects of a HydraFacial® treatment.

Learn more about HydraFacial here. Book online or call today to get the best skin of your life!