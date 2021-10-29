Get Tailored, Private Music Lessons For All Levels at Sky Studios

Located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center off Franklin Road, Sky Studios is a locally owned business that offers a unique combination of music lessons and recording studio space that provides top-quality private instruction along with programs and opportunities that support live performances, songwriting, and recording.

Sky Studios’ mission is to challenge, support, and celebrate student growth of real-life music knowledge and skills so that they can express their creativity through music both for fun and professionally.

If you’re looking for music lessons for your family, Sky Studios has you covered. Some lessons that they provide include one-on-one instruction in guitar, piano/keyboard, bass, drums, violin/fiddle, mandolin, banjo, ukulele, saxophone, flute, trumpet, trombone, clarinet and voice.

No matter what your musical goals are, Sky Studios’ private music tutors will tailor lessons to your experience, interests and skill level, whether that means learning your favorite Taylor Swift song, advanced music theory or both!

Sky Studios offers two different lesson formats:

Roster Lessons:

Joining the Sky Studios’s roster is the best way to learn an instrument. Being on the roster guarantees you a set time spot on the same day each week, with the same private music teacher (i.e. Tuesday at 4:00 with Bethany). Growth comes with time and consistency, and making lessons a part of your weekly routine greatly impacts whether or not students make true progress. Roster lessons are tuition-based, with lessons billed monthly.

Roster Private Music Lessons Cost:

$35 per half hour plus a one-time $30 registration fee when you first sign up.

Flex Lessons:

For students who just want to give lessons a try or roster students looking to do some extra work outside of their normal lesson time, flex lessons give you the option to book individual lessons at the times that work best for you. Book one lesson or several at a time, at any times that are available. Flex lessons also allow you to cancel or reschedule within 24 hours of your lesson.

Flex Private Music Lessons Cost:

$45 per half hour

To learn more about this family-owned, local music studio, check them out online or contact them.

Sky Studios is located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Rd #276B, Brentwood.