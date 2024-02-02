Get Romantic for Valentine’s Day at Brentwood Place!

Everything you need for the most romantic Valentine’s Day is all in one spectacular retail center! Brentwood Place has you covered for gift shopping, relaxation, and delicious spots to enjoy a Valentine’s dinner. Explore some excellent options this center offers to make the most romantic day of the year a breeze:

Romantic Date Night at Ludlow & Prime

Ludlow & Prime is the perfect spot to spoil your Valentine with a delicious dinner! Ludlow & Prime is Brentwood’s top restaurant for wood-fired dishes and coastal cuisine. Spoil your date with prime steaks, seafood excellence, and indulgent desserts with the best ingredients and delicious menu options. You’ll feel the romance with a Valentine’s Day date night at Ludlow & Prime. Grab your reservation today on OpenTable!

Gift a Sweet Treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes

Surprise your sweetheart with one of the adorably delicious treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes! These cakes come in a wide variety of flavors so that you can choose your Valentine’s favorite flavor. Make it extra special by choosing a personalized dessert like the Love You to Pieces or the Yours, Mine, Ours design. Nothing Bundt Cakes also offers mini cakes and variety packs so you can gift the ideal Valentine’s Day sweet treat.

Shop for Designer Gifts at Nordstrom Rack

For luxury and designer gifts in Brentwood, you can’t beat Nordstrom Rack! With the best pricing on top designer clothing, accessories, makeup, skincare, and home goods, you will surely find an incredible gift to treat your Valentine this year. Nordstrom Rack carries an excellent range of designer brands like Free People, rag & bone, Vince Camuto, Marc Jacobs, Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, and more!

Pamper Your Partner at Massage Envy

The beginning of the year can be stressful, so relax this Valentine’s Day with the tension-relieving services available at Massage Envy! Menu options include 30, 60, or even 90-minute massages with enhancements like CBD, Hot Stone, and Aromatherapy for the ultimate stress relief. For a special gift that keeps on giving, sign your sweetheart (and yourself) up for the Massage Envy membership program. You’ll get membership pricing on massages, making it easier to experience the benefits of routine massage therapy.

Brentwood Place

This Valentine’s Day, Brentwood Place is the perfect place to celebrate with your loved one. There are plenty of restaurants, shopping, and service centers with everything you need to treat your special someone to the romantic dinner, gift, or experience they deserve!

LUDLOW & PRIME



Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 226B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-942-5907

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 906D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-617-2418

NORDSTROM RACK

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 302C

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-843-4200

MASSAGE ENVY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 120A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-690-3689