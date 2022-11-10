Get Ready to ‘Brighten Brentwood’ at the City’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The Brentwood Mayor and City Commission invite the community to attend Brighten Brentwood: The 24th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 5:30pm at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road. The program will include comments by City leaders, a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers and the lighting of the Christmas tree. Hot cocoa will be served complimentary of the Friends of the Brentwood Library. There will be an American sign language interpreter present at the tree lighting ceremony.

Indoor activities at the Brighten Brentwood Event will include 5pm and 6pm readings of The Polar Express by Brentwood’s train conductor, Steve Burgin. All guests will receive a Santa’s sleigh bell as a memento of the evening. Children can also learn about other cultures and how holidays are celebrated in other countries from books on display in the Brentwood Room. Tickets for the Polar Express reading are limited and will be available Monday, Nov. 14 at the Brentwood Library Children Services Desk.

Brentwood Police officers will be directing traffic into the library parking lot until it reaches capacity or 5pm. Those who arrive after 5pm will be directed to park at the Concord Park/Civitan Ball Park parking lot, which is adjacent to Lipscomb Elementary School. The short walking path over to the library will be lighted. Due to high traffic volume during this time of day, those who park at Civitan Ball Park on Monday, December 5 will be allowed to only turn right onto Concord Road when exiting.