Get Ready for the Rhea Lana’s of Franklin Consignment Sale

Mark your calendars, Franklin! The Rhea Lana’s of Franklin semi-annual children’s consignment sale is right around the corner. This event is the perfect opportunity to score amazing deals on gently used clothing, toys, baby gear, and more.

The upcoming Rhea Lana’s sale will take place from September 15-21, with special pre-sale events on September 13-14. You can find the sale location at the old Toys R Us building, 1735 Galleria Blvd, between Gabe’s and the Electronic Express store, across from Target in Cool Springs.

Purchase tickets here to shop on September 13 & 14th. Public sale takes place September 15 – 21.

Rhea Lana’s is beloved by families in the Franklin area for its incredible selection and organized, friendly shopping experience. Over 2,000 local families will be selling thousands of high-quality, gently used items at unbeatable prices. You’ll find everything from newborn to teen clothing and shoes, as well as toys, books, maternity wear, and so much more.

If you’re interested in becoming a consignor the event, visit the Rhea Lana website to register. It’s quick and easy to create an account and sign up to consign your items. Click here to learn more: https://franklin.rhealana.com/wixsignstart1.asp. The average consignor check is over $600, consignors get immediate eCheck payouts and a guaranteed sale, plus the ability to shop the pre-sale before the public. The consignor drop off dates are Sept 8-10.

See you at the sale! Get ready to score some amazing deals on all the items your family needs.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email