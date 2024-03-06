Get Ready for Spring Break at Brentwood Place Shopping Center!

It’s such a relief to step away from the hustle and bustle of daily life with a vacation for Spring Break! However, the stress of planning your trip and getting everything ready to fly can be just as overwhelming. Take the hassle out of vacation prep by heading to Brentwood Place: this shopping center has everything you need for your trip conveniently located in one spot.

TJ Maxx and HomeGoods

Start your Spring Break prep at TJ Maxx and HomeGoods! This retail store has everything you need to enjoy yourself on vacation. With some of the most prominent name brands in fashion available, you can shop TJ Maxx for new swimwear, beach cover-ups, comfortable walking shoes, and a brand-new dress for dinner out on the town. By combining TJ Maxx with HomeGoods, you can also shop trip basics like suitcases, beach towels, or even new makeup and travel-size cosmetics!

All these vacation essentials will also be offered at the best price available, so you won’t have to spend more than you need to on vacation prep.

J. Crew Factory

For a fashion-forward vacation wardrobe, look no further than J. Crew Factory at Brentwood Place! As a factory outlet, this store offers the best prices for incredible J. Crew quality products. From attractive loungewear to swimwear to stunning daywear, J. Crew Factory offers upscale, high-quality clothing options to look and feel amazing on your Spring Break trip.

Uncle Classic Barbershop

For a fresh haircut heading into a Spring Break vacation, book an appointment at Uncle Classic Barbershop! The barbers at the Brentwood location of Uncle’s are highly trained and provide fabulous haircuts, shaves, and trims for both men and children. If you want to make sure you look stylish in all your upcoming vacation photos, plan a stop at Uncle Classic Barbershop.

O Nails Bar

Indulge in some pampering before heading off to the beach! At O Nails Bar, you can get a spa manicure and pedicure to look and feel your best on vacation. The nail bar offers a variety of services to choose the best way to indulge. You can even incorporate a CBD soak into your experience to fully relax as you decompress from trip planning. Make an appointment for gel application for a manicure and pedicure that will last well beyond your Spring Break experience!

Visit Brentwood Place for All Your Spring Break Travel Prep!

Brentwood Place is the perfect place to do all your vacation shopping and even treat yourself to some relaxation! There are plenty of restaurants, shopping centers, and service centers with everything you need to travel easily.

TJ MAXX & HOMEGOODS

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 300C

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-8834

J CREW FACTORY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 202B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 629-258-9831

UNCLE CLASSIC BARBERSHOP

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 910D

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-309-0044

O NAILS BAR

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 238B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-661-5760