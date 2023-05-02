Get Organized: 5 Spring Cleaning Tips for your Closet

Spring cleaning your closet might not be your favorite task, but McCalls Carpet One is here to help make your life easier so you can organize beautifully and efficiently. If you live in a big city, you know that closet space is hard to come by—and even harder to keep organized! Even without small square footage to contend with, storage space is precious and often overlooked when it comes to big design plans. Oftentimes this leads to disordered closet systems and dirty clothes spilling out onto your bedroom floor.

Get organized with McCalls Carpet One this season by refreshing your closet with these five smart tips geared toward spring cleaning. They’ve lived the mess so that you don’t have to! Instead, create the closet space of your dreams when you stick to the five Cs: Clean, Conserve, Configure, Categorize, and Customize!