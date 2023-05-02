Get Organized: 5 Spring Cleaning Tips for your Closet

Spring cleaning your closet might not be your favorite task, but McCalls Carpet One is here to help make your life easier so you can organize beautifully and efficiently. If you live in a big city, you know that closet space is hard to come by—and even harder to keep organized! Even without small square footage to contend with, storage space is precious and often overlooked when it comes to big design plans. Oftentimes this leads to disordered closet systems and dirty clothes spilling out onto your bedroom floor.
Get organized with McCalls Carpet One this season by refreshing your closet with these five smart tips geared toward spring cleaning. They’ve lived the mess so that you don’t have to! Instead, create the closet space of your dreams when you stick to the five Cs: Clean, Conserve, Configure, Categorize, and Customize!
1Clean
What better way to refresh your closet space than with a clean slate? Begin by cleaning out your closet and getting rid of everything you don’t need, like old clothes that might no longer fit. But before you start on this spring cleaning endeavor, make sure you have plenty of cardboard boxes, totes, and the occasional garbage bag for the unwanted clothing that’s beyond saving. We know it can be hard to let go of things, and oftentimes half the battle is reducing the clutter.
Go through all the clothes and ask yourself questions like:
- Does it currently fit?
- Do I actually wear it?
- Do I love it?
- Is it useful or is it in good shape?
- Do I have similar items that I use more often?
Pro Tip: Follow the one-year rule: if you haven’t worn or used it in more than a year, then it goes! Many thrift stores and consignment shops make it easy to donate clothes and used items, plus you often get store credit!
2Conserve
The second step in the process is to conserve. Use storage for lesser-worn items to conserve space for the things you use most. Think formal wear and your fall/winter wardrobe. You can easily tuck these things away by using shelves at the top of your closet or even bins to store seasonal clothes like holiday sweaters and Halloween costumes.
3Configure
Once you’ve minimized what to put in your closet, consider your closet configuration. Think about it: you want this space to fit your unique needs. Chances are that this is the first place you’re going to stumble into in the morning to dress before you get that caffeine kick and the last place you’ll be in the evening before collapsing into bed.
As such, you need your closet to be configured in a logical order. Ask yourself questions like:
⦁ What do I want front and center?
⦁ What kind of things do I need easy access to?
⦁ What are my go-to wardrobe items?
4Categorize
Once you’ve cleaned out your closet and minimized your space to the staple items, it’s time to categorize. Group your items by category: shoes, shirts, pants, skirts, etc. Create zones with dividers, shelving, and drawers to distinguish between categories. If you’d like to take your organization to the next level, color coordinate with baskets, bins, cubbies, or hangers.
5Customize
And lastly, customize, customize, customize! Don’t be afraid to spend a little extra dough to make your closet space functional for your lifestyle. Maybe this looks like installing custom drawers and hidden shelving, or maybe it’s adding an extra shoe rack to satisfy your sneaker addiction.
If you have more space, or even the luxury of a walk-in closet, consider investing in a complete overhaul closet renovation. Start with new flooring. Closets are the perfect place to go bigger and bolder with fun floor patterns and designs that you haven’t tried before. Maybe this means investing a little extra in a custom-designed mosaic tile or installing a unique herringbone wood look throughout the space. Whatever the case may be, complete your makeover with paint, refurbished furniture, custom lighting, cabinets, and shelves.
Pro Tip: Make the most of your wall space by adding hooks to hang things or shelves to store clothes away.
Although these tips are geared toward your bedroom closet, don’t be afraid to spread the love to your other home storage areas too. Use the five Cs to organize your pantry, mudroom, living room, kitchen cabinets, or linen closet, too. Life might get messy, but your closets don’t have to be!
For more spring cleaning and home wellness inspiration, check out McCalls Carpet One’s latest issue of Beautiful Design Made Simple magazine. Plus find more closet cleanout tips on our design trends blog!