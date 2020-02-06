Get Onstage at Ravenwood High

Aspiring actors will have the chance to learn from Hamilton actress Ari Afsar. Afsar, who played the role of Eliza in the Chicago production, will be among the instructors at Ravenwood High’s Theater Camp Intensive February 15.

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., students will learn about all aspects of musical theater, such as dance, songs and monologues. At the end of the day, students will go onstage to show what they learned.

Registration costs $70 per student, and it costs $5 to attend the performance. Parents may register their students at the event’s Sign Up Genius page.

For more information, email RHS theater director Brian Kaufman.