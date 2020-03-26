In an effort to provide a consolidated way for Williamson County residents to receive Coronavirus impact information, Williamson County Emergency Management has launched an opt-in text service for Williamson County Coronavirus updates.

To opt-in to the text update service, individuals can text keyword WCCOVID to 888-777.

The text service is free and will offer all the latest developments and impact information related to the ongoing public health emergency in Williamson County. A few examples of what information residents can expect to receive after opting-in:

Links to County and City facility closure lists

Links to County and City event cancellation notices and updates

Health reminders

Newsflashes from the County and City regarding unforeseen impacts of the Coronavirus

Williamson County Emergency Management has also developed a page on its website with specific information regarding Coronavirus impacts at http://www.williamsonready.org/266/Coronavirus-Disease