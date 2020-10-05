Get Jacked With Your Jack-O’-Lantern This Season

Who doesn’t love this time of year?

Crisp air, beautiful leaves, and of course… sweets!

And the best part of all, there’s no need for fear this year.

You can crush a full body workout right at home, with a holiday twist.

These exercises are traditionally done with a medicine ball, but why not try the same

workout with a pumpkin?

We’ll target your upper body, core, and glutes.

You might want to roll out a yoga mat for this workout, as we’ll be working on the ground for most of the exercises.

So go ahead and pick out any size pumpkin that feels right to you, and let’s knock out

this killer full body workout.

Overhead Pumpkin Press

1 of 2

Hold your pumpkin at chest level, and keep a slight bend in your knees. Lift your

pumpkin straight up above your head, while squeezing your core. Breathe out when

lifting your pumpkin, breathe in when lowering your pumpkin back to chest level.

Elevated Pumpkin Push Up

Place your pumpkin at the top of your yoga mat. Create a diamond shape with your

hands around the stem of your pumpkin. With a tight core, lower and rise as you would

in a traditional push up. This exercise will really target those triceps!

Russian Pumpkin Twist

1 of 2

Sit on your yoga mat with your knees bent in front of you, as if you were going to do a

sit-up. Hold your pumpkin at chest level, and lean back slightly. Lift your legs. You’ll

want to round your back slightly to really activate the core. Slowly twist to the left with

your pumpkin, then back through center, then twist to the right, and repeat. The trick

with this exercise is to go slowly and exhale on each twist.

Jack-O’-Lantern Jackknife Sit-Up

Begin by lying flat on your back, with your arms raised above your head. Hold your

pumpkin in your hands. Raise your arms and legs in unison, meeting in the middle, and

try to touch your toes with your pumpkin. Release back to the ground, with your arms

above your head, and repeat.

Pumpkin Bridge

1 of 2

Place your pumpkin in front of your feet on your yoga mat. Lie on your back, and

position your feet on top of your pumpkin, with your hands by your sides. Lift your hips

straight up, squeeze your glutes, and lower your hips back down to the ground slowly.

Keep this workout going even when the seasons change ~ Pick up a Medicine Ball and

a Yoga Mat from Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

*Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.



Feeling inspired? Leave a comment below about your pumpkin workout

experience.

