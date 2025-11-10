Get in the Holiday Spirit at Berry Farms’ Annual Open House in Franklin

The perfect way to get in the holiday spirit is back! The Berry Farms community in Franklin invites the community to kick off the season in style at its second annual Holiday Open House on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. The Holiday Open House will be held at the Berry Farms Town Center, located at 4715 Captain Freeman Pkwy, Franklin.

This family-friendly event will feature free train rides through the Berry Farms shopping district, a festive scavenger hunt and plenty of holiday cheer as businesses welcome community members for an afternoon of fun. Train rides will begin at the Town Center at Berry Farms Apartment Leasing Office and loop throughout the event.

“There’s something magical about Berry Farms during the holidays,” said Lisa Gregory, Boyle’s Community Development Manager. “The shops and restaurants really embrace the season, and when you pair that with the sense of community here, it feels straight out of a holiday movie. Our Holiday Open House is a perfect celebration of that community spirit.”

Everyone is invited to experience the charm of Berry Farms — conveniently located at the Interstate 65 / Peytonsville Road (Goose Creek Bypass) interchange. Whether you’re searching for unique gifts or a fun outing with loved ones, the Holiday Open House has something for everyone.

For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit berryfarmstn.com.

