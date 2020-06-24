



Get Fit Franklin, along with Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, will host a virtual Walk MOORE with the Mayor event on Saturday, June 27 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The event encourages participants to get out in their neighborhood or around Franklin to get some exercise, while still practicing social distancing. If you are not able to walk in your neighborhood, you can walk at one of the many Franklin parks that are now open, while practicing physical distancing.

The event encourages participants who are able to go out in their neighborhood and decorate the sidewalks or parks with sidewalk chalk to promote the virtual walk, or even create a space for those in your neighborhood to “walk silly,” complete an exercise challenge or series of jumping jacks.

Get Fit Franklin will give away prizes to three winners. Prizes include a Franklin hat and a Franklin t-shirt to whoever walks the longest distance and whoever walks the most steps during the event. They will also be giving away a $25 Twine Graphics gift card to whoever has the most creative sidewalk chalk art. Don’t forget to share images of you walking around Franklin or in your neighborhood to the Virtual Walk MOORE With The Mayor event page or to your own social media pages, tagging Get Fit Franklin in your posts.

