Get Cozy With the Best Fall Wine Varieties to Pair with the Flavors of Fall

It’s fall, y’all! Or at least it’s getting there. And we’re ready for all those lovely flavors of fall in our favorite comfort dishes and warming drinks. Fall flavors pair beautifully with some of the richly warming notes you find in fall wine varieties.

You might think we’re only talking about full-bodied reds and ditching your white wines, but this is the perfect season for light- to medium-bodied reds and whites aged in oak. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best fall wine varieties to consider this season.

Merlot

Merlot is a fall wine favorite. Due to its versatility and balanced tannins, it pairs well with virtually anything you desire this season. Consider it with grilled meats, roasted vegetables, or creamy, flavorful cheeses. Merlot contains dark fruit flavors layered with herbal notes and undertones of vanilla and mocha.

Tempranillo

This red grape varietal is the top selection in Spain. Top-quality Tempranillos are aged in oak, resulting in a medium-bodied red wine with high tannins and acidity that complement the flavors of fall. With notes of dried fig or cherry and spice imparted from the oak barrels, this fall wine pairs with roast lamb and savory pasta dishes.

Chenin Blanc

A buttery Chenin Blanc is a rich white wine that pairs beautifully with comfort foods and fall flavors. Fuller-bodied than summer white wines, you’ll notice flavors of baked apple, lemon tart, and brioche. Pair this fall wine with a dinner of roasted turkey with cranberry or a decadent dessert like pumpkin pie!

Beaujolais

Named for its region of origin, Beaujolais, France, this lighter red wine is a perfect selection as we transition into cooler nights this fall. Beaujolais is low in tannins with mild acidity, making it an easy fall wine to pair with a seasonal meal. You’ll note candied fruit in this sweeter wine, which works well with roasted meats and savory squash dishes.

Zinfandel

If you’re taking advantage of the grill this fall, consider opening a Zinfandel with your dinner. Zinfandel is derived from black-skinned grapes and is a lighter-bodied red wine similar to Pinot Noir but with more boldness. Most Zinfandel wines have a higher alcohol content with a robust, aromatic flavor. Pair this fall wine with grilled steak and assertive spices.

