Get Ahead on Holiday Gifting: Corporate Gifts That Bring Peace, Not Stress

The holidays may feel far away—but as fall settles in and the year winds down, now is the perfect time to get ahead on your corporate gifting. Whether you’re thanking loyal clients, recognizing employees, or reaching out to new prospects, thoughtful gifts leave lasting impressions.

This year, elevate your gifting strategy with something more meaningful:

The gift of peace, pampering, and appreciation from A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa.

Why Corporate Gifting Matters More Than Ever

In today’s busy world, authentic connections stand out. A well-chosen gift doesn’t just say “thank you”—it says, we see you, we value you, and we appreciate your partnership. From team members to top clients, a gift from A Moment’s Peace makes that message beautifully clear.

Our corporate gifts are designed to create lasting goodwill, support your business relationships, and bring a moment of calm to a busy season.

Holiday Gift Options Everyone Will Love

Whether your recipients are local or out-of-town, we make it easy to give a memorable and customized experience. Choose from a variety of spa services, luxury retail items, or curated gift cards designed to fit every need and budget.

For Local Clients, Customers & Employees:

Treat them to hands-on relaxation with spa services such as:

Massages (Swedish, Deep Tissue, Hot Stone, and more)

Facials (including Hydrafacial and European Facial options)

Manicures & Pedicures

Hair styling & makeup services

Our services are ideal for women, men, and couples—because everyone deserves to feel appreciated.

For Out-of-Town Recipients:

We’ll curate gift packages from our award-winning boutique featuring:

Spa-quality self-care products

Boutique apparel and jewelry

Elegant candles and home décor

Gift cards for future visits or online redemption

Make an Impression With Our Signature Spa Packages

For those extra-special clients or team members, consider one of our signature spa day packages—the ultimate expression of appreciation. These packages combine multiple services into one unforgettable day of peace.

Full Day of Peace

6 hours of indulgence: facial, massage, mani/pedi, hairstyle, and makeup

Queen for a Day

A luxurious body wrap, facial, massage, and nail care

Gentleman’s Day of Peace

Facial or HydraFacial, massage, and grooming-focused services

Moments of Peace

Holiday stress relief in a facial, massage, mani/pedi combo

Half Day of Peace

Build-your-own experience with facial or massage and nail care

Mini Spa Day

A shorter, rejuvenating visit with 30-minute facial, massage, and manicure

Our Gift Concierge Makes Holiday Gifting Effortless

Why spend hours searching online or braving crowded stores?

Our free Gift Concierge service is here to simplify your holiday season.

Let us work with your budget, brand, and recipient list to create thoughtful gifts that feel personal, polished, and professional. We’ll take care of everything—from packaging to delivery—and can even send gift cards electronically or through the mail.

You focus on your business. We’ll handle the gifting.

Celebrate the Season with the Gift of Peace

Now celebrating over 20 years of award-winning service, A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa is proud to be Middle Tennessee’s only full-service salon and spa. From hair and nails to medspa treatments and massage, we offer an experience your clients and team won’t forget.

This holiday season, give a gift that refreshes, restores, and truly stands out.

Call us at 615-224-0770 or visit amomentspeace.com to get started with corporate gifting today.

