Get a Sneak Peek at the Next Generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Andrews Transportation Group is hosting an open house style launch for the Next Generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade at the Andrews Cadillac showroom through August 25 at 1 Cadillac Drive, Brentwood. The showroom will feature a pre-production model of the Next Generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade, the first in Tennessee.

“We are excited to be the first showroom to unveil the Next Generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade in the state of Tennessee,” said Andrews Transportation Group President Nelson Andrews. “This will allow our customers to get the first look at the future of driving a Cadillac.”

The Next Generation 2021 Escalade is the most technologically advanced Escalade to date with 38 inches of total diagonal digital display, the industry’s first curved OLED display. The display features a touchscreen control panel with the available Head-Up Display and available Night Vision. The 2021 Escalade offers available Super Cruise, the first true hands-free driver-assist feature for compatible highways. This is paired with the Augmented Reality-Enabled Navigation, a new viewing mode projecting a live street view in front of the vehicle in conjunction with the In-Cluster Navigation viewing a full-cluster map in the display.

For the riders, The Next Generation Escalade includes interior microphones that capture the voices of the driver and front passenger and naturally blend them with the audio played to the second and third rows. The car will feature the standard AKG Studio 19-speaker sound system exclusive to Cadillac. The AKG Studio Reference sound system provides 36 speakers throughout the cabin at different height levels and locations, creating a 360-degree listening experience.

Andrews added, “This car is truly an iconic luxury SUV. These features cannot be found in other vehicles. It is fitting that this model be shown in Music City first as the AKG Studio 36-speaker sound system is ideal for anyone in the music industry. You will also find ambient interior lighting, an ultraview sunroof and the craftmanship that only Cadillacs can provide.”

Customers are encouraged to come view the model. CDC guidelines including facemasks and social distancing will be followed to ensure the health and safety of our customers and staff. They will have the opportunity to be first in the state to reserve the newest release from Cadillac.

About Andrews Transportation Group

Currie Andrews founded Andrews Cadillac in 1979 and was one of the nation’s first Land Rover dealers in 1987, paving the way to add Jaguar in 2014. Nelson Andrews became partner in 1993 and now serves as president. Andrews Transportation Group is now one of the top 75 largest volume dealers in the United States and winner of the prestigious 2018/19 Pride of Jaguar Retailer Excellence Award. The dealership is located on Cadillac Drive in Maryland Farms in Brentwood. For more information, visit www.AndrewsTransportationGroup.com