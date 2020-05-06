The Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) is distributing free cloth masks at the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Ln, Franklin, TN 37064. Masks will now be distributed at the site, along with continued COVID-19 testing, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.

Those visiting the site can opt to receive a cloth mask, a COVID-19 test, or both. The cloth masks will be distributed on behalf of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group (UCG) and is the first wave of a larger mask distribution effort in Tennessee.

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to the Williamson County Ag Center to receive testing for COVID-19 or to receive a State distributed cloth mask,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Director. “Masks and tests will be provided at no cost, and those who come to the Agricultural Center may remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

Nurses and/or National Guard medics will continue to collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

The Franklin and Fairview Health Department Clinics will continue to provide WIC (phone counseling only), primary care services and immunizations for children. COVID-19 testing mask distribution will be provided at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.