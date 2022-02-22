Get a Bird’s Eye View of Leiper’s Fork With This Drone Footage

Check out this drone footage of Leiper’s Fork captured by the Nashville Drone Co.

Part of Williamson County, Leiper’s Fork is often referred to as a village. In this video, you will see The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, Wines in the Fork tasting room, Country Boy restaurant, Puckett’s, David Arms gallery, and the gorgeous landscape of the area.

Thanks to Nashville Drone Co for allowing us to share this video. Nashville Drone Co captures both photographs and 4K Drone video images from the sky. While based in the Nashville, TN area, they serve customers across the US.

For Inquiries:

Keith Stancil licensed part 107 drone pilot Nashville, TN

[email protected]

https://www.nashvilledrone.co