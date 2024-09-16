Georgia State Edges Vanderbilt 36-32 in Close Contest

ATLANTA – Vanderbilt’s hopes for a comeback victory slipped away in the final moments of Saturday’s game, as Georgia State scored a decisive touchdown in the closing seconds. The late-game drama resulted in a 36-32 loss for the Commodores at Center Parc Stadium.

The defeat marks Vanderbilt’s first setback of the 2024 season, bringing their record to 2-1 overall. Georgia State improves to 2-1 with the win.

Despite a strong fourth-quarter effort from Vanderbilt, Georgia State managed to secure the victory with a well-executed final drive. The back-and-forth nature of the game kept fans on edge until the very end, with the home team ultimately emerging victorious.

Source: Vanderbilt

