George Dickel Adds Spring Vintage to Series

Esteemed Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. returned to the Bottled in Bond category with George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Spring 2007, a limited-offering 13-year-old whisky. Following the releases of the brand’s top-rated and award-winning Fall 2005 and Fall 2008 whiskies, the third release in the series marks the first offering from a spring distilling season.

With this latest bottling, General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin is continuing to build on the legacy of innovation from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making consistent, quality whisky for a great value. This 13-year-old whisky offers a bold and balanced profile highlighted by tantalizing notes of cherry. At 100 proof (50%), George Dickel Bottled in Bond is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like a Perfect Manhattan thoughtfully garnished with an orange peel to further amplify the fruit notes found in the liquid.

“As the Bottled in Bond category continues to grow and more distilleries are experimenting with the style, I’m excited to add our first Spring vintage to the George Dickel’s Bottled in Bond series,” said Austin. “Like the previous two releases, this spirit shares the hallmarks of George Dickel’s nutty and waxy fruity characteristics, with this year’s release also featuring unique notes of cherry. We’re proud whisky drinkers can enjoy this rare, 13-year-old high proof liquid for a great price.”

This latest release comes on the heels of George Dickel Bottled in Bond Distilling Season Fall 2008 winning Double Gold at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition last week. This year’s George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel Tennessee Whisky portfolio, creating a smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

Beginning this month, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond will begin rolling out in select markets across the nation for consumers to purchase for a suggested retail price of $44.99. Following the product’s initial launch in May, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond will continue to hit shelves in markets throughout the summer so keep an eye out for the offering at local liquor stores in available markets.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it’s made – slowly and responsibly.