GEODIS Park to Host 2023 SheBelieves Cup Featuring U.S. Women’s National Team

U.S. Soccer will host the eighth annual SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa®, from Feb. 16-22 as Brazil, Canada and Japan join the USA for the four-team international tournament. GEODIS Park will host the second date of the tournament with a doubleheader involving the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Japan followed by Brazil vs. Canada.

The SheBelieves Cup is part of U.S. Soccer’s SheBelieves initiative to inspire and empower women and girls to achieve their goals in sport and beyond. All four nations will be participating in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer and all four are ranked in the top 11 in the world with the USA at No. 1, Canada at No. 6, Brazil at No. 9 and Japan at No. 11.

The USA, perennial South American and Asian powers Brazil and Japan, and the reigning Olympic gold medalists in Canada, will use this tournament as important World Cup preparation just five months before the competition kicks off in Australia and New Zealand.

