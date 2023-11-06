Geodis Park Announces First Concert for 2024

Geodis Park announced the first concert for 2024.

Green Day with special guests Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Lindas Lindas will bring The Saviors Tour to Nashville.

In a statement, Green Day shared, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. CT at Greenday.com. PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. CT until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. CT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Nashville SC Season Ticket and Next Act Members can enjoy a presale ticket window on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. CT by clicking here.

All presale windows will end on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. CT.

Built in the heart of Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, GEODIS Park is one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the United States. As the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada, GEODIS Park doubles as a concert-ready venue that fills the seating gap in Music City with a capacity of over 27,000 music fans. The stadium is less than two miles from downtown Nashville and features a 360-degree canopy to protect fans from the elements as well as a 65-foot-wide concourse for convenient navigation. With only 150 feet of distance between the last row of seats and the field, GEODIS Park offers an electric entertainment experience, and concert goers are certain to feel up close and personal with their favorite artists.