



The Gentle Barn, an animal sanctuary in Christiana, has been closed to the public since March 15th due to Covid-19 health restrictions.

On Sunday, July 12th, the animal sanctuary is excited to welcome guests back for its weekly Sunday Open House, through a safe, new immersive experience called ‘A Gentle Drive-Thru.’ From the safety of one’s vehicle, this new ticketed drive-thru experience will take visitors for a guided behind-the-scenes tour of the stunning farm. Guests will learn about the animals and hear about the farm’s history from Gentle Barn Founders Ellie Laks and Jay Weiner on audio recordings along the way.

Tickets are $25 per person, including a complimentary vegan lunch. All proceeds benefit The Gentle Barn Foundation. To purchase tickets please visit the link here. A Gentle Drive-Thru is something special that the entire community, families, and kids will enjoy.

The Gentle Barn is located at 9295 Christiana Fosterville Rd, Christiana, TN, 37037

The Gentle Barn is adhering to all health guidelines mandated to their regional jurisdiction. All staff and volunteers will have their temperatures checked upon arrival and will be wearing masks. Food workers will be outfitted with masks and gloves. Guests will remain in their vehicles avoiding physical interaction with others. Visit https://www.gentlebarn.org/gdrive. All proceeds benefit The Gentle Barn Foundation.

ABOUT THE GENTLE BARN:

The Gentle Barn is a national nonprofit organization, founded in 1999 as a sanctuary and place of recovery for severely abused animals and children. The Gentle Barn rescues and rehabilitates animals from severe abuse and neglect who are too old, sick, lame, or scared to be adopted. The Gentle Barn has given sanctuary to horses, donkeys, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, turkeys, chickens, llamas, peacocks, emus, cats and dogs. The Gentle Barn offers their unique philosophy of connecting the animals’ stories of survival and healing to the personal experiences of underserved and special needs children who have suffered physical, mental or emotional trauma. By interacting with The Gentle Barn’s approximately one hundred and fifty animals and taking a hands-on role in their welfare, those who participate in the programs at The Gentle Barn learn empathy, trust and forgiveness.



