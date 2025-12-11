Genghis Grill in Franklin Closes

Genghis Grill in Franklin has closed.

The restaurant located at 600 Frazier Drive was the last Genghis Grill in the area.

About the closure, Genghis Grill’s CEO, Gregg Majewski, sent us the following statement.

Genghis Grill has always been about so much more than crafting a great bowl. For nearly 26 years, our mission has been to bring people together around the table with bold flavors, warm hospitality and a dining experience that feels personal.

The Franklin, Tennessee, location held a special place in our story and in the hearts of our team and guests. Following the natural conclusion of the lease, the Genghis Grill completed its run at that location a few months ago, closing a meaningful chapter filled with shared meals and memories.

Franklin and the greater Nashville area hold deep personal meaning for both the Brand and for me. My family has strong roots here, and this community has played a significant role in my own journey. Looking ahead, we remain committed to the region and plan to expand several of our restaurant concepts here in the coming future.

We remain deeply grateful to everyone who was part of the original Franklin location. It was an honor to serve this community there, and we hope the spirit of Genghis Grill continues to live on beyond the walls of 600 Frazier Dr.

