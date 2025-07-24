General Mills Launches Wicked-Themed Food Collection

As fans worldwide count down to the premiere of Wicked: For Good this November, General Mills is bringing a touch of magic to kitchens everywhere with a limited-edition lineup of cookie dough, cereal and baking mixes inspired by Oz’s most iconic witches. New this year are the first-ever Wicked-inspired Pillsbury Shape cookies, featuring Glinda’s sparkling crown and Elphaba’s iconic hat, while a bold new cereal brings spellbinding color to your breakfast bowl. Lastly, Betty Crocker’s fan-favorite Mix-to-Reveal baking kits are back – so fans can experience the magic again while baking and bonding in the lead-up to showtime.

From Pillsbury’s Enchanted Kitchen:

Pillsbury Shape Cutout Cookies: Glinda’s sparkling crown and Elphaba’s iconic hat come to life in pink and green dough. Pre-cut and ready to bake, these treats are perfect for fans who want to bring a little magic to movie night.

Available at retailers nationwide starting early-August for an MSRP of 2 for $7.

Pillsbury’s Popular Picks: Favorites like cinnamon rolls and flaky Crescent dough receive a packaging glow-up with suggestions for wickedly easy recipe shortcuts on the can of four special varieties: Biscuit Grands! Flaky Layers Butter Tastin’, Crescent Roll Grands! Butter Flake, Crescent Dough Sheet and Grands! Cinnamon Rolls.

Available at retailers nationwide starting in October for an MSRP ranging from $3.79 to $4.59.

From Cereal’s Glittering Pantry:

This new cereal is ready to pop, sparkle and defy not only gravity, but also your breakfast expectations! There’s a taste of pure magic in every bite. These limited-edition flavors include:

Glinda Good Berry: The good witch of the breakfast bowl has arrived! After you’ve tasted this dazzling strawberry pink delight, your breakfast choices will be changed. .. for good.

The good witch of the breakfast bowl has arrived! After you’ve tasted this dazzling strawberry pink delight, your breakfast choices will be changed. for good. Elphaba Caramel Apple: This cereal packs a wicked crunch, bringing a delicious caramel apple flavor and Elphaba’s signature green to your breakfast table.

This cereal packs a wicked crunch, bringing a delicious caramel apple flavor and Elphaba’s signature green to your breakfast table. Both cereals are available now exclusively at Walmart for an MSRP of 2/$7 (Mid-Size) and 2/$10 (Family Size).

From Betty Crocker’s Spellbook:

Betty Crocker Mix-to-Reveal Cupcake Kits and Cookie Dough Pop Kits: Experience the magic once again – last year’s most popular treats are back and better than ever! Flying back to shelves with new and improved flavor and a magical reveal, simply mix these beloved treats to see if you’re perfectly pink like Glinda or enchantingly emerald like Elphaba. Remember, only Betty can reveal your true colors.

Available at retailers nationwide starting in late-August for an MSRP of $5.98.

Source: Business Wire

