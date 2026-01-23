General Jackson Showboat Welcomes Guests for Valentine’s Day Cruise

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style aboard the General Jackson Showboat, one of Nashville’s most legendary attractions. On Saturday, February 14, 2026, guests will embark on a Valentine’s Day Evening Cruise, offering an unforgettable and romantic three-hour adventure complete with live musical entertainment, exquisite cuisine, and breathtaking views.

The cruise departs at 7:00 p.m. and features a delectable three-course dinner as well as Valentine’s Day themed cocktails, followed by live music and dancing inside the grand Victorian Theater. The menu boasts fresh salad, a choice of entrées including Merlot-braised short ribs and Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus with jumbo lump crab and roasted pimento, as well as a decadent dark chocolate velvet cake. The evening comes alive with a vibrant performance by The Perry Danos Band, delivering a mix of timeless classics, romantic melodies, and upbeat favorites.

Tickets for this exclusive Valentine’s Day experience are available at GeneralJackson.com.

In addition to this special event, the General Jackson Showboat offers year-round midday and evening cruises as well as a variety of themed and holiday excursions. Each cruise features gourmet meals crafted by Gaylord Opryland Resort’s award-winning culinary team as well as dazzling live entertainment, talented vocalists, dynamic choreography, and state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

With four massive decks which allow for outside or inside experiences, the General Jackson Showboat hosts not only show cruises but is also a highly sought-after venue for corporate meetings, parties, reunions, weddings, and proms. The showboat is one of Nashville’s most visible and popular destinations with a rich history in its 40-year existence. Thousands of visitors make the General Jackson Showboat a part of their Music City experience each year.

