General Jackson Showboat to Offer Special Cruises Through Year’s End

The legendary General Jackson Showboat is sailing into the fall and winter seasons with a festive lineup of specialty cruises running from October through New Year’s Eve. Whether you’re soaking in autumn’s beauty, cheering for your team, celebrating the holidays, or ringing in the New Year, each cruise promises a unique blend of entertainment, dining, and unforgettable river views.

General Jackson Showboat’s Specialty Cruises Include:

Fall Foliage Cruise – October 29, 2025

Celebrate the colorful season aboard a relaxing daytime cruise upstream featuring live music on the open-air Hurricane Deck. Guests will enjoy the crisp autumn air and vibrant foliage while light food and beverages are available for purchase.

Halloween Fun Cruise – October 31, 2025

Dance with the ghouls during this spirited evening cruise! Live performances by Gary and

the Ghouls in the Victorian Theater and festive bites and drinks will be available for purchase. Costumes are encouraged!

Tailgate Cruises – November 16 & December 28, 2025

Kick off game day with a one-of-a-kind tailgate experience! En route to downtown Nashville cruisers will enjoy a buffet breakfast plus desserts on the return trip. A live DJ will keep the energy high and large screens onboard will stream pre-game coverage and the featured game. No game ticket is required to enjoy the cruise and watch the game onboard. The showboat will dock at East Bank Landing by 11:00 a.m., just steps from Nissan Stadium. Guests have the flexibility to stay on the boat during the game or return to the vessel at any time before the game ends. Following the game, departure from East Bank Landing will be precisely 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Tribute to the King – November 9 & December 29, 2025

Honor the legacy of The King with a nostalgic evening cruise featuring a tribute performance and elegant dinner. This unique experience will celebrate the life and artistry of one of the world’s greatest musical icons and the impact he had on many peoples’ lives.

Christmas Cruises – November 6 through December 25, 2025

Get into the holiday spirit with festive midday and evening cruises. During the Tennessee Christmas Midday Cruise, enjoy a delicious lunch and performances of seasonal classics by artists like Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Rascal Flatts. Experience the magic of Christmas during the Music City Christmas Evening Cruise, complete with a gourmet dinner, live showband, and Broadway-style dance numbers performed by Nashville’s top vocalists and dancers.

New Year’s Eve Cruise – December 31, 2025

Ring in 2026 aboard a glamorous evening cruise featuring entertainment by the Perry Danos Big Band, a four-course dinner, and festive libations. The night culminates with a Champagne toast and balloon drop in the Victorian Theater.

Tickets for all Specialty Cruises are on sale now.

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit www.GeneralJackson.com.

