General Jackson Showboat to Host Holiday Cruises

The 300-foot General Jackson Showboat will begin welcoming guests aboard for holiday-themed cruises beginning on November 14, 2024, through December 25, 2024. Cruises include the Tennessee Christmas midday lunch cruise and the Music City Christmas evening dinner cruise. Tickets can be purchased at GeneralJackson.com.

Inside the Victorian Theater, guests will enjoy a delectable meal prepared by Gaylord Opryland Resort’s award-winning chefs prior to the show. Afterwards, the live performances feature a dazzling holiday set, a live band, incredible singers, dynamic music arrangements, mesmerizing choreography, and stunning costumes all supported by state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

The Tennessee Christmas midday cruise celebrates the tremendous legacy of holiday favorites from some of Tennessee’s greatest musical stars like Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, and Luke Bryan. Additionally, the performance features Christmas rhythm and blues from the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley. The show culminates with a touching and joyful celebration of the real reason for the season.

The Music City Christmas evening cruise embodies the true magic of Christmas, incorporating a dynamic horn section, which completes the live eight-piece showband, as well as Broadway-style dance numbers. Five of Nashville’s finest vocal and dancing talents will perform classics that transcend generations by artists like Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole, as well as modern holiday favorites like Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, and more.

The General Jackson Showboat is one of Nashville’s most visible and popular attractions with a rich history in its 39-year existence. Offering year-round cruises that include first-class entertainment, delicious meals and views of Nashville not found anywhere else, thousands of visitors make the General Jackson Showboat a part of their Music City experience each year.

With four massive decks that allow for outside or inside experiences, the boat hosts not only show cruises but is also a highly sought-after venue for corporate meetings, parties, weddings, and proms. Additionally, special event cruises for Valentine’s Day, July 4th, and New Year’s Eve make the General Jackson Showboat a popular choice for people looking for a safe, memorable time.

