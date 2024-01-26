General Jackson Showboat Offers Valentine Cruise

The 300-foot, iconic General Jackson Showboat will welcome guests aboard for a romantic Valentine’s Day evening cruise on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The three-hour experience departs the dock at 7:00p.m. and includes a delectable three-course meal followed by musical entertainment and dancing. Guests will enjoy beautiful scenery and panoramic views of Nashville’s skyline while cruising down the Cumberland River.

Inside the Victorian Theater, guests will enjoy a delicious three course meal including salad, dessert and an entrée choice of beef filet or low-country crab cakes and vegetables. Musical entertainment will feature The Perry Danos Band who will serenade guests with his incredible vocals while his talented musicians play a variety of instruments. Guests will be able to enjoy and dance to music like Sinatra classics along with pop, rock, jazz, and big band tunes. Tickets for the Valentine’s Day Cruise can be purchased at GeneralJackson.com.

In addition to the special Valentine’s Day, 4th the showboat offers other special cruises, a year-round Tennessee Legends midday cruise and a Rollin’ on the River evening cruise, both featuring meals prepared by Gaylord Opryland Resort’s award-winning chefs prior to the show. Afterwards, the live performances feature a dazzling set, a live band, incredible singers, dynamic music arrangements, mesmerizing choreography, and stunning costumes all supported by state-of-the-art lighting and sound.

The General Jackson Showboat is one of Nashville’s most visible and popular attractions with a rich history in its 38-year existence. Offering year-round and special event cruises including first-class entertainment, a delicious lunch or dinner, and views of Nashville not found anywhere else, thousands of visitors make the General Jackson Showboat a part of their Music City experience each year.

With four massive decks which allow for outside or inside experiences, the boat hosts not only show cruises but is also a highly sought-after venue for corporate meetings, parties, reunions, weddings, and proms.