General Jackson Showboat Introduces New Midday Cruise

As spring approaches, the iconic General Jackson Showboat, a beloved Gaylord Opryland Resort attraction for more than 40 years, is ushering in the season with an exciting new slate of entertainment and dining experiences. Beginning February 21, 2026, guests will be welcomed aboard for the premiere of the Southern Nights evening dinner cruise, followed by the debut of the Nashville LIVE midday lunch cruise on March 7, 2026. Both brand‑new stage shows take place in the Showboat’s breathtaking Victorian Theater, offering guests the perfect way to celebrate spring on the Cumberland River.

The Southern Nights evening dinner cruise is a vibrant celebration of the South’s signature sound and spirit. The high-energy production showcases powerhouse vocalists, dynamic dancers, and a full live band delivering soulful ballads, show-stopping anthems, and fresh takes on classics. Immersive lighting, vibrant multimedia moments, and eye-catching costumes enhance the atmosphere, creating a captivating evening set against the glittering Nashville skyline.

After departing the dock at 7:00 p.m. CT, guests are treated to a culinary-crafted buffet displaying an artisan butcher carving station and an array of upscale dishes, like Sundried Tomato Spring Chicken, Whipped Gold Potatoes, Southern Baked Mac and Cheese, and a decadent Salted Toffee Crunch Cheesecake.

Guests can enjoy a new spin on a fan-favorite tradition with the Nashville LIVE midday lunch cruise, which exits the dock at 12:00 p.m. CT. Before the show begins, a hearty Southern buffet is offered featuring cuisine including Old-Fashioned Yukon Gold Potato Salad, Tennessee Whiskey Charred Chicken, 12‑Hour Applewood Smoked Pork, and a Warm Orchard Fruit Crisp.

The lively musical journey spans 75 years of country music history, spotlighting hits from legends such as Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline, alongside contemporary tunes from stars like Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. A versatile eight-piece showband, complete with fiddle, piano, mandolin, and guitar, brings Music City’s most inspiring sounds to life through rich harmonies, vibrant choreography, and state-of-the-art effects.

Also, this spring, families are invited to honor the special women in their lives during the showboat’s first Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise, departing at 12:00 p.m. CT on May 10, 2026. This exciting excursion boasts a delectable, chef‑curated buffet including a salad bar, artisan butcher carving station, a pastry and dessert display, and entrees such as Bacon and Swiss Quiche, Grandma’s Hashbrown Casserole, and a Squash and Broccoli Casserole. After brunch, guests will enjoy a special performance of Nashville LIVE while taking in the scenic river views.

In addition to its new programming, the General Jackson Showboat continues to offer a variety of specialty and holiday cruises year‑round. Every cruise showcases gourmet menus crafted by Gaylord Opryland Resort’s award-winning culinary team, paired with dazzling live entertainment, talented vocalists, high‑energy choreography, and cutting-edge lighting and sound design.

With its four expansive decks offering indoor and outdoor experiences, the Showboat is also a sought‑after venue for private events, including corporate gatherings, weddings, proms, reunions, and celebrations of all kinds. For more than 40 years, the General Jackson Showboat has remained one of Nashville’s most recognizable and cherished attractions, welcoming thousands of guests who seek to experience the magic of Nashville from the water.

To purchase tickets to General Jackson Showboat cruises or to learn more about its cruising schedule, visit GeneralJackson.com.

