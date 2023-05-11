General Federation of Woman’s Club – Spring Station Wins District Awards

General Federation of Woman’s Club – Spring Station took 1st place in the Arts and Culture Division of the GFWC Tennessee Annual Awards. The clubs compete based on club membership. To be considered for an award a report describing the various volunteer activities in the particular division, the club has done in the past year. The activities are evaluated on the number of members involved, cost, and the community impact. The entry is then judged against other clubs of equal size. GFWC Spring Station competes against other clubs that have 15 – 25 members.

While GFWC-Spring Station took first place in Arts and Culture it also placed second in five other categories: Leadership, Membership, Environment, Epsilon Sigma Omicro and Outstanding Club Award. The club also received the Endowment and Scholarship Award.

This small group of ladies has been busy with such volunteer activities as litter pick up at the Crossings and Reserve Blvd, school supply drive, holiday house tour to raise funds for CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for children, collecting books for the Harvey school library as well as other school libraries.

If you are interested in getting involved, meetings are held the first Monday of the month, except when it lands on a holiday. Meetings are held at the Winchester Community Center Lower Level, 563 Maury Hill St. Spring Hill, TN 37174. The meetings start at 6PM with some time to catch up with friends before the business portion of the meeting starts.

Please contact GFWCSpringStation@gmail.com for more information, and follow on Facebook.