Gear Up for Fall with Dumbbells … And a Can’t-Miss Labor Day Sale!

Fall is tailor-made for outdoor sports activities. Get outside and enjoy the colors and cooler temperatures while biking, participating in an outdoor yoga session, or completing a backyard full body workout. But no matter what fitness activity you pursue, you’re going to need two things: strength and gear.

Build Strength

Building strength can increase your endurance, your speed and protect you from injuries. If your goal is to look like a bodybuilder or if you want to increase muscle tone and improve your conditioning and ability, consider incorporating dumbbells into your fall fitness routine.

One of the best ways to build strength for any sport or athletic activity is through a full body dumbbell workout. (Always consult your physician before beginning this or any other new workout, activity or sport.) Dumbbells are great for so much more than just bicep curls. Using a dumbbell makes each muscle group work actively and statically to maintain balance and form, building the muscle on one side of your body without help from its opposite side.

Dumbbell Workouts and/or Dumbbell Complexes

Considered one of the first pieces of home workout gear you should invest in, dumbbells allow you to do a total body workout in a short amount of time. If you are short on time, consider doing a dumbbell complex. A Dumbbell Complex is a type of strength circuit where you complete two or more exercises with a dumbbell back to back with no rest without the dumbbell touching the ground. Dumbbell complexes can be used as a workout, or within a workout.

Interested in starting a workout using dumbbells? Perform three sets of each activity of 8 – 12 reps each for a full body dumbbell workout. The weight of your dumbbells should be light enough to do with good form through the whole set but challenging in the last couple of reps for strength building.

Need suggestions for a total body dumbbell workout? Check out these fan favorites:

