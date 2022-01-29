GCA Head Baseball Coach Brad Myers Inducted Into Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Grace Christian Academy’s Head Baseball Coach, Brad Myers, has been inducted into the Class of 2021 Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, announced last weekend.

With over 500 wins in his decorated baseball career, Myers is entering his 29th season coaching baseball in Williamson County. In that time, his teams have won thirteen regular season championships, nine region championships, two state runner-ups and a state championship. Since his arrival at GCA in 2015, Myers has led the Lions to four district championships, two region championships, and has made three state tournament appearances.

“Brad has impacted hundreds and hundreds of young men on and off the baseball field,” said GCA Director of Athletics, Len McKnatt, of the recognition. “We are proud of him and will continue to see his impact on kids for many years to come.”

Since its inception in the early 90s, the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association has sought to instill in coaches a deeper sense of responsibility in developing, maintaining and conducting the game of baseball.

“It is our pleasure to include individuals like Brad Myers in the Hall of Fame, and to recognize the time he has invested and the lives that he’s touched,” said TBCA president, Pat Swallows. “We are proud to take this opportunity to honor how much Brad has done for his school, the kids, and the game of baseball.”

The Association honored the Class of 2021 inductees, which included Tim Corbin of Vanderbilt, at their annual awards banquet in January, held in conjunction with the TBCA Coaches Clinic.

