GCA Community Celebrates “A Night of Giving” for the Building for Generations Campaign

Grace Christian Academy is celebrating the success of A Night of Giving, a special gathering that brought the school community together for worship, prayer, and reflection on the future of the campus.

The event was held Nov. 17 at the Grace Christian Academy High School and centered on the school’s Building for Generations fundraising campaign. Students, families, and supporters gathered to seek guidance and blessing for the initiative, which school leaders say represents both a physical expansion and a spiritual commitment.

The Building for Generations campaign is focused on creating a unified campus while reinforcing the school’s mission of Christian education and academic excellence. School officials say the effort is designed to support not only current students, but future generations who will go on to serve families, churches, and communities.

“We believe that prayer is the foundation of everything we do,” said Head of School Robbie Mason. “This new building is not just a project—it’s a calling. As we come together in prayer, we trust God to provide the resources and unity needed to bring this vision to life.”

School leaders also announced that $5.2 million has been raised toward the campaign’s $20 million goal, marking a significant milestone in the fundraising effort.

Grace Christian Academy thanked those who attended and supported the event, noting that the continued prayers and generosity of the community play a vital role in moving the project forward.

For more information about the event or to learn how you can support the Building for Generations campaign, please contact Robbie Mason, Head of School, at 615-591-3017 or Brad Myers, Director of Development, at [email protected] or 615-578-3021.

