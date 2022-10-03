Gaylord Opryland to Pay $630K in Back Wages to Resolve Discrimination Allegations

From U.S Department of Labor

Federal contractor compliance review alleges hiring practices violated federal law

NASHVILLE, TN – A Nashville resort and conference center has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor in which the employer will pay $630,722, in back wages and interest to resolve allegations that they discriminated against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants for housekeeping positions during a two-year period.

A routine compliance investigation by the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs alleged that – from Aug. 17, 2018 through Aug. 17, 2020 – Marriott Hotel Services Inc.’s Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center used hiring practices that violated Executive Order 11246. The order prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin.

While neither admitting or denying the allegations, Gaylord Opryland entered into an early resolution conciliation agreement and agreed to take steps to ensure its selection process, personnel practices and hiring policies are free from discrimination, and that its recordkeeping methods meet legal requirements. The employer will also offer jobs to 49 affected applicants as positions become available.

“Federal contractors’ employment practices must not discriminate,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Southeast Regional Director Aida Collins in Atlanta. “Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center worked cooperatively with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve our concerns. They also demonstrated their commitment to make appropriate changes to their hiring process and provide equal employment opportunities.”

Marriott Hotel Services Inc’s Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center provides conference, lodging and rental spaces to multiple federal agencies, including the Office of Acquisitions Management.

If you think you may be a class member affected, use OFCCP’s Class Member Locator to learn more about this and other settlements. Learn more about OFCCP, or call 800-397-6251.

OFCCP enforces Executive Order 11246, Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974.

