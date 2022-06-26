Gaylord Opryland to Host Hiring Event

Gaylord Opryland Resort will host an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, June 28th from 10 am – 1pm to fill a variety of full-time engineering positions including Carpenters, HVAC Technicians, Electrical Technicians, Painters, Plant Operators, Plumbers and Senior Maintenance positions.

Qualified candidates can expect interviews and job offers to be made on the spot the day of the hiring event and eligible new hires will receive a $2,000 bonus. Additionally, the first 15 attendees will receive a $50 gas card.

Job perks include competitive pay, medical and retirement benefit options, a free meal during each shift, free on-site parking, worldwide travel and entertainment discounts and more.

The hiring event will be conducted on Tuesday, June 28 from 10am – 1pm CST at the Employment Office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Signs will be displayed on campus leading candidates to the Employment Office.

For more information on available positions and benefits, and to apply online in advance of the event to expedite screening, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com