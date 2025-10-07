Gaylord Opryland to Host Final Holiday Hiring Event

Gaylord Opryland Resort is holding two final hiring events in October to fill seasonal part and full-time positions for its 42nd annual A Country Christmas. In addition, the resort is hiring for part and full-time positions in other key operational departments. The last two hiring events will take place on Saturday, October 11 and Saturday, October 18.

The seasonal positions include Special Events Coordinator, Assistant Special Events Manager, and Special Event Attendant roles in departments such as retail, box office, the Delta Riverboat Co., and holiday attraction locations. Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, fitness center access, discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms, and more.

Both October hiring events will be conducted from 10:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. at the resort inside the Employment Office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Campus signage will direct attendees to complimentary applicant parking. Appointments are not required but apply in advance for expedited processing. Visit Gaylord Opryland Resort, Employment Office at 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville. For more information and to apply online , visit here.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email