Gaylord Opryland to Host Final Hiring Event for New Sports Bar

Gaylord Opryland Resort will host a final in‑person hiring event on Monday, February 16, 2026, featuring on‑the‑spot interviews for positions such as experienced servers, server assistants, cooks, bussers, and stewards for the resort’s new Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom, opening Spring 2026.

The sports bar features 550 indoor seats with an additional 168 seasonal outdoor seats, four bars, a scratch kitchen, fourteen large format TV’s including a two-story 31’ LED sports watching screen, a tasting room, a beer garden, as well as a connecting outdoor event space and covered pavilion.

The hiring event will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT at the resort located at 2800 Opryland Drive, inside The District at Gaylord Opryland’s Magnolia Lobby. Hiring event attendees will be treated to menu samplings, and complimentary self-parking will be provided (candidates should follow signs on campus for the hiring event to the designated lot).

Job perks include competitive pay, medical and retirement benefit options, a free meal during each shift, free on-site parking, worldwide travel and entertainment discounts, and more.

For more information on available positions and benefits, and to apply online in advance of the event, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com.

