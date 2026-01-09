Gaylord Opryland to Hold Hiring Event for New Sports Bar

Gaylord Opryland Resort will hold an in-person hiring event on Friday, January 16, 2026, including on-the-spot interviews to fill front of house and culinary positions for the resort’s brand-new sports bar, Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom, opening Spring 2026.

Foundry Fieldhouse Sports Bar & Taproom will be a 700-seat sports bar boasting four bars, a scratch kitchen, 14 large format TV’s including a two-story 31’ LED sports watching screen, a tasting room, a beer garden, as well as a connecting outdoor event space and covered pavilion.

The hiring event will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT at the resort located at

2800 Opryland Drive, inside The District at Gaylord Opryland’s Magnolia Lobby. Hiring event attendees will be treated to menu samplings, and complimentary self-parking will be provided (candidates should follow the on-campus signs to the hiring event in the designated lot).

Job perks include competitive pay, medical and retirement benefit options, a free meal during each shift, free on-site parking, worldwide travel and entertainment discounts, and more.

For more information on available positions and benefits, and to apply online in advance of the event, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com.

