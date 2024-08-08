Gaylord Opryland to Hold a Hiring Event for Seasonal Workers

Gaylord Opryland Resort is holding a hiring event on Saturday, August 17, to fill approximately 150 seasonal part- and full-time positions for its 41st annual A Country Christmas. In addition, the resort is hiring for part-and full-time positions in other key operational departments.

The seasonal positions, which start at $16 an hour, include Special Events Coordinator, Assistant Special Events Manager, and Special Event Attendant roles in departments such as retail, box office, the Delta Riverboat Co. and holiday attraction locations. Select seasonal part-time new hires who work the complete season through January 4, 2025, will receive an extra $1 per hour worked.

Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, fitness center access, discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms, and more.

The hiring event on August 17 will be conducted from 10am-4pm at the resort in the Employment Office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Campus signed will direct attendees to complimentary applicant parking. Appointments are not required but apply in advance for expedited processing.

For more information on available positions, benefits and to apply online, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring. com.

