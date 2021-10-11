Gaylord Opryland Resort to Fill More Than 200 Positions for A Country Christmas

Gaylord Opryland Resort is now hiring more than 200 seasonal special events positions in preparation for its 38th annual A Country Christmas celebration. In addition, the resort is hiring for full- or part-time positions in Culinary, Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Front Office, and Engineering departments.

“Gaylord Opryland Resort truly comes to life during the Christmas season with more than 3 million lights, acres of over-the-top decorations and over 17 hours entertainment and events. A Country Christmas is our largest annual event and being able to offer seasonal positions during the holidays is something we are thrilled to be able to do for the Nashville community. For those who are interested in our seasonal jobs, it’s a wonderful way to be a part of the largest holiday event in the city,” said Thomas Petrillo, General Manager and Managing Director of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Attractions.

The seasonal positions, which start at $14 an hour, include retail or special event attendants, tour guides, and more. Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, fitness center access and discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms.

A series of on-site hiring events will be conducted this month at the resort in the Employment Office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Appointments are not required.

GAYLORD OPRYLAND HIRING FAIRS FOR SEASONAL POSITIONS

What: On-site job fair, Appointments not required

When:

October 14, 2021, 4pm – 6pm CST

October 16, 2021, 10am – 2pm CST

October 21, 2021, 4pm – 6pm CST

October 23, 2021, 10am – 2pm CST

October 26, 2021, 4pm – 6pm CST

Where: Gaylord Opryland Resort

STAR Services Bldg./Employment Office

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN

For more information on available positions and benefits, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com

A Country Christmas, which opens on Nov. 12, 2021, and runs through Jan. 2, 2022, has been hailed as one of the “Ten Great Places to Catch up with Santa” by USA Today; “The Most Christmassy Hotel in the Nation” by the Travel Channel’s “Extreme Christmas;” one of the top 10 places to spend Christmas in the world by Travel + Leisure; and a “Nashville treasure” by Southern Living.