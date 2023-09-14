Gaylord Opryland is Hiring for 200 Seasonal Positions

Gaylord Opryland Resort is hiring enthusiastic and fun individuals to fill more than 200 seasonal special events positions in preparation for its 40th annual A Country Christmas. In addition, the resort is hiring for full or part-time positions in departments including food & beverage/culinary, dishwashers, housekeeping, front office, engineering, hotel security and conference set-up.

“As we reach four decades of A Country Christmas–our beloved holiday tradition, we are thrilled to still be a place where our community can create lasting memories during the holidays. A huge part of what makes A Country Christmas a success year after year is the dedication and passion of our STARS (employees). We will be hiring for over 200 seasonal positions, and we invite all those interested to apply,” said Thomas Petrillo, General Manager and Managing Director of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Attractions.

The seasonal positions, which start at $16 an hour, include Special Events Coordinator, Assistant Special Events Manager, Tour Greeter, Lobby Ambassador, Consider It Done Agent, and Special Event Attendant roles in departments such as retail, box office, the Delta Riverboat Co. and attraction locations. Select seasonal part-time new hires who work the complete season through January 1, 2024, will receive an extra $1 per hour worked.

Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, fitness center access, discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms, and more.

Interested individuals can find more information and apply online at www.gaylordoprylandhiring.com.