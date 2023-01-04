Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.

In addition to the seasonal events, guests can warm up inside SoundWaves, the resort’s upscale aquatic attraction, enjoy a variety of culinary cuisine, or relax at Relâche Spa with a variety of soothing seasonal treatments.

Winterfest Activities Include:

Wintry Walk Scavenger Hunt – Snowy sleuths can put their heads together to solve polar puzzles throughout the resort when partaking in the Wintry Walk Scavenger Hunt. Successful scavengers will receive a prize for their efforts.

Delta Riverboat Ride – Hop aboard a river flatboat ride on the resort’s winding Delta River inside the Delta atrium full of exotic plants. During the ride, visitors will learn about the indoor gardens and the resort’s history.

Carriage Rides – Snuggle under a cozy blanket to experience a private horse-drawn carriage ride while marveling at the millions of outdoor twinkling lights.

Frigid Fun Zone – Guests can visit this creative area to enjoy a variety of arts and crafts activities.

Magnolia Lights – The resort’s stunning outdoor lights adorning the Magnolia lawn will still be shining brightly through Winterfest.

Additional Winterfest Fun

Inside the resort’s spacious atriums, guests can marvel at mesmerizing Fountain Shows which incorporate water synchronized to music and lights. Guests can take a self-guided selfie tour to make sure they capture the perfect picture. The Horticultural Trek is perfect for those with a green thumb as guests can learn about the extraordinary flora inside of the resort. Additionally, Wildlife Rescue is a virtual reality experience that guides guests to track down endangered species.

Beat the Winter Blues Inside a Tropical Oasis

Guests in need of a more tropical atmosphere this winter can visit Gaylord Opryland Resort’s upscale water attraction, SoundWaves. Open year-round, the aquatic adventure offers an 84-degree indoor oasis of 110,000 square-feet that allows guests to soak in the sun during any season. Surf on Nashville’s only FlowRider®, take a plunge off a suspensful waterslide, zip through the currents of a rapid river or float along a lazy river, and experience the thrills of 5 water slides. Additionally, the water attraction features an arcade with virtual reality games, a rock climbing wall, game tables and more. For the only guaranteed access to the water attraction, seasonal specials and Tennessee resident packages are available at www.SoundWavesGO.com.

Winter Relaxation

For the winter season, Relâche Spa at Gaylord Opryland is featuring Winter Wonderland massage, facial and pedicure treatments, highlighting the benefits of eucalyptus. The aromatic plant is known to be high in antioxidants promoting relaxation and reduce pain.

Atrium Adventures, and a World of Dining

Guests can take a relaxing stroll through the resort’s three garden atriums which feature more than nine acres of plants, flowers, waterfalls, streams, and fish. Additionally, a delicious selection of dining options awaits, including authentic Italian cuisine at Ravello, gourmet steaks and an award-winning wine list at Old Hickory Steakhouse, Mexican fare, and signature Margaritas at Solario Cantina, along with an array of classic dishes, fresh sushi, and a variety of cocktails at Cascades American Cafe.

Packages and Tickets

For more information about Winterfest event tickets and packages, visit GaylordOpryland.com.