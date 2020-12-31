Gaylord Opryland Announces Inaugural Winterfest Event

Gaylord Opryland announced its inaugural Winterfest programming to take place January 8 – March 21, 2021 on Thursdays – Sundays. Winterfest offers a wide array of indoor and outdoor, family-friendly activities such as ice tubing, ice skating and ice bumper cars outside on the Pinetop lawn along with animal encounters and a Jack Frost-themed scavenger hunt inside the resort. Packages including tubing and skating are on sale now at www.GaylordOpryland.com

Winterfest activities include:

At Pinetop outdoor village, there’s plenty of space for enjoying oversized winter light displays, live performances, tubing, ice skating and lessons, ice bumper cars, winter warmer beverages plus an all-new, live Fire & Ice Skating Show featuring champion skaters, big jumps, fast spins and awe-inspiring throws and lifts.

Jack Frost’s Frigid Finds Scavenger Hunt where kids and adults become real-life explorers as they navigate the resort for clues to earn a special prize.

Travel down our scenic indoor river for the Winter Riverboat Ride in the 4.5 acre Delta atrium

The Wildlife Rescue Experience presented by bubly™ guides guests throughout the resort to track down endangered species and help ensure that they are monitored for their protection. The free adventure highlights indigenous animals from Colorado and, with the magic of augmented reality, brings them to life before the participants’ eyes.

Private carriage rides

The resort’s famous Magnolia lawn holiday lights display will remain in place through March 21 for a wintry evening stroll

Other free activities include a movie theatre, Winter Animal Encounters, selfie spots, and self-guided hotel tours.

Perfect for a winter getaway or staycation, the resort is offering a Winterfest Experience Package starting at $239 including one-night accommodations plus a one-day ticket for unlimited ice skating and ice tubing. Individual tickets for select Winterfest activities are also on sale.

Guests already longing for warmer weather might prefer the SoundWaves Experience Package, including a one-night stay plus wristbands to enjoy the 84 degree, indoor attractions at the upscale water attraction. From thrill rides such as the FlowRider® Double, five water slides and a rapids river, to chill vibes at the lazy river or adults-only pool, there’s something for everyone at SoundWaves. Seasonal specials and Tennessee resident package rates are available. Learn more at www.SoundWavesGO.com.

As the safety of its guests and STARS (employees) is of paramount importance, Gaylord Opryland’s Winterfest program has been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures. Face coverings must be worn by all guests ages two and older in all indoor/outdoor public areas and at Winterfest attractions; face coverings may be removed while seated in a restaurant or swimming in a pool. Programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state and federal legislation.

For more information on Winterfest events and overnight room packages, visit www.GaylordOpryland.com.