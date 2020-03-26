Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. announced it would temporarily suspend operations at its Gaylord Hotels, including Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort.

A press release reads:

In addition to the previously announced actions we have taken to mitigate the operating and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working with our management company, Marriott, to temporarily suspend operations at our five hotels that comprise the Gaylord Hotels convention network. After taking into account the recommendations of local health authorities and expected demand levels over the upcoming weeks, we have determined that a temporary suspension of operations is in the best interests of the employees in our hotel properties, the local communities in which our hotels operate, and our shareholders. We will assess hotel demand levels throughout the month of April and in consultation with local health authorities determine an appropriate reopening date for the facilities.

The Company will hold a conference call with investors on Thursday, March 26 to discuss the Company’s action plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its businesses.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.