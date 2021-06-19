Gatlinburg to Host 3 Day Songwriters Festival

The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will take place in downtown Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge August 19-22. Nestled in the heart of The Great Smoky Mountains, the three-day conference and live music spectacular will feature nightly shows by hit songwriters in venues, including The Listening Room–Pigeon Forge, Ole Red, SkyLift Park, Park Vista Hotel and The Historic Gatlinburg Inn.

“The Listening Room is thrilled to support the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival,” said Chris Blair, owner and operator of The Listening Room. “As we open our new music venue in Pigeon Forge this summer, we are excited to host these talented songwriters, and infuse even more live music into the Smokies.”

Songwriters attending the conference will have the opportunity to be mentored one-on-one by top industry professionals, perfect their craft, perform live shows, collaborate in writing sessions, and advance their careers. Industry executives attending this year include Mark Brown, SVP & GM Round Hill Music, Blake Chancey, music producer and owner of RPM Music Group. Devon O’Day, hit songwriter, career radio host, and streaming host of Mainstream Today will be hosting the event.

The nights will be filled with stellar performances from #1 songwriters, including; Shows by Tony Arata (The Dance-Garth Brooks), Lee Roy Parnell (What Kind Of Fool Do You Think I am), Danny Wells (“Check Yes Or No” – George Strait), Steve Dean (“Watching You” – Rodney Atkins), Chris Wallin (“Don’t Blink” – Kenny Chesney), Will Nance (“She’s Everything” – Brad Paisley), and many more. There is still time for songwriters to register for a showcase round and to add their name to this year’s lineup at www.GatlinburgSongwriters. com/Songwriters-Section.

On August 19th, there will be a special kick-off celebration commemorating the legacy of Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, the writers behind many hits, including “Rocky Top,” which has become the unofficial anthem of East Tennessee. The Bryants, who are highlighted in Ken Burns acclaimed documentary, Country Music, will be remembered with the installation of a new TN Music Pathways Marker at The Historic Gatlinburg Inn. Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to book writing sessions in historic room #388 where many of the Bryant’s tunes were penned.

There are a variety of options to attend, with most performances free and open to the public. Special events can be attended with a $30 membership, one-night show tickets, or special event tickets, all available a www.gatlinburgsongwriters.com/ shop.