Gateway Church Holiday Services

Gateway Church in Franklin, Tennessee has announced its holiday services this year! They will be offering services on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve, there will be in-person services at 2:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. There will be a kids ministry available at the 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. services for children up to 4 years old. Feel free to bring any family or friends that are in town for the holidays!

If you are stuck at home or out of town and want to participate, there will be virtual services at 2:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Visit gatewayfranklin.online to join in!

On New Year’s Day, Gateway Chuch is offering an 11:00 a.m. service suitable for families, and a kids ministry is available for children up to 4 years old.

Gateway Church in Franklin is a Church of God with services every Sunday. During non-holiday weeks, services will typically be offered at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. These services are both in-person and online with an additional online service at 5:00 p.m. Kids ministries are available at both of the in-person services.

Are you new to the area and looking for a church? Come check out Gateway Church this Sunday! They are located at 1288 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.

If you haven’t already, check out the new Christmas song by CHURCHOUSE, a group of worship leaders and songwriters from Gateway Church. The new song is called “We Have Seen the Light” and was released on November 25th.

Reach out today if you have any questions! Gateway Church can be reached by phone at (615) 538-6040 or through their contact form.